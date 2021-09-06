Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are falling for each other. However, there is something that is holding the actress back from taking things ahead.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is just two weeks away from the finale, and makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers hooked. Since the show is all about connections, the show is witnessing many twists and turns between the connections. Out of all, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have become the talk of the town with their mushy romance in the BB OTT house. The TV actor is often seen showering hugs and kisses on the actress to make her feel special.

As we all know that the two are falling hard for each other, however, the duo has yet not confirmed their relationship status. In the recent episode, Shamita confessed her feelings for Raqesh in front of singer Neha Bhasin. However, there is something that is holding her back from taking things ahead.

Yes, you read that right, the actress has started liking her connection, however, she is holding herself back as sometimes Raqesh seems to be very confused. "He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've made a decision, I stand by it," Shamita told Neha. She further added that when she likes someone then, she is quite possessive about them.

For unversed, this week, the duo had a nasty fight when Divya's lip balm fell from Raqesh's pocket. Seeing this, Shamita got upset and started avoiding him. To make her up, Raqesh tried to explain to her that his lips were dry, and since Divya was around, he asked her for the lip balm. Not just this, later, he once jokingly taunted Shamita for cribbing all the time. Raqesh also called her out for controlling him from talking to Divya. However, as the week was about to end, the duo patched up.

Meanwhile, in the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, viewers once again witnessed double eviction. Singer Millind Gaba and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh said alvida to the house.

