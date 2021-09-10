Bigg Boss OTT: After this incident, it seems there is no going back for the duo and will be seen playing solo in the Karan Johar's house. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT's lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are going through a rough phase for a week now. The duo is often seen arguing on matters related to loyalty, etc. Lately, they got into a nasty fight where the Zeher actress blasted on Raqesh for not supporting her during a fight with Divya Agarwal.

Recently, the actress was seen having a hearty conversation with singer Neha Bhasin wherein she told her, "Raqesh Bapat is not the man for me". Yes, you read that right, this all happened after Raqesh asked Shamita to ally with Divya during the task.

Shamita, who was not even on talking terms with Divya, trusted Raqesh's words and extended the hand to form an alliance. However, to Shamita's surprise, Divya betrayed her, and at the last moment, allied with Moose Jattana. Following this, Shamita blasted Raqesh for trusting the wrong people and said that she doesn't want to be with him anymore.

She further asked Neha and Pratik to stop her if she gets close with Raqesh again.

Meanwhile, yesterday, after the Ticket to Finale task, the duo again engaged in a verbal spat wherein Shamita used inappropriate words to shut the actor. She said, "I am hurt. Don’t talk to me. Just go away. Shut that ego up your a**.”

Later, Shamita is seen crying in front of Neha saying, "Instead of asking how I am, he is telling me ‘I was right!’ How insensitive he is. I am done with this. I have got a cut on my left side. I fell on my left side. He wants me to be ok? He is making me like this.”

Well, after this incident, it seems there is no going back for the duo and will be seen fighting for themselves.

Meanwhile, in the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Neha Bhasin and Tonny Kakkar are expected to grace the Bigg Boss OTT stage with Karan Johar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv