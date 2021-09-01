As Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat confessed their feelings for each other, they even fought at the same time. Meanwhile, fans could not stop talking about their chemistry on social media. Scroll down to see people's reactions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are seen getting closer to each other by every passing day. Also, fans are in awe of this jodi and their pouring all the love on the duo through social media. The bonding between the duo has reached a level where the two ended up confessing their feelings for each other. Yes, in the latest episode, Shamita got possessive for Raqesh and it was quite evident that she likes him.

It all happened after Raqesh had Divya's lip balm in his pocket which angered Shamita. To this everyone started teasing the two but responding to this the 'Sharara' girl said that she is not his girlfriend. This was when Raqesh told her that his lips where chapped that's why he asked for a lip balm from Divya who was present there at the time.

Repying to this Shamita said, "Shamita Shetty ke pass kum makeup hai kya?" which means "Does Shamita has less makeup?" Now that's when they were fighting and Raqesh happened to confess his feelings for her and so did she.

Fans couldn't help but get emotional and gush over the duo. They started talking about Shamita and Raqesh's bonding and potential relationship.

Take a look at Twitter reactions here:

Good Morning guys 😔 A lot happened last night and #ShaRa even confessed they like each other but 💔 Not taking anyone’s side here, we love you both #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat & hope that u guys find a way to sort it out. pic.twitter.com/mZJXlBwiBe — ShaRa 💕 (@true2myfavs) September 1, 2021

After this fight, Shamita tried inconsolably in the washroom for a long time. Raqesh vent out his emotions to Nishant who tried making matters worse. But it was #NehaBhasin who genuinely tried resolving things b/w our #ShaRa. Now we can only have our *Fingers Crossed* for today🤞 pic.twitter.com/MQGJkyuUT8 — ShaRa 💕 (@true2myfavs) September 1, 2021

At this point #ShaRa stans should worship #NehaBhasin 😂



Because neha had a good talk with #RaqeshBapat last night and she explained what triggered shamita. This conversation was after he wanted to quit, he said "what should I do here, i dont even have a connection"

#BBOTT — BIGG BOSS live feeds (@BB_live_feeds) September 1, 2021

Recently, their bond grew stronger when Shamita tore a letter from her family to save Raqesh from the nominations. Raqesh also cried after coming across her adorable gesture.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the whole scenario.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal