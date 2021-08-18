Actress Rekha has been bestowed with a special responsibility in the Bigg Boss OTT house. She will be doing a voice-over for a new feature in the reality show named the ‘Tree of Fortune’ and will also introduce the contestants to Salman Khan when the actor will take over the responsibility of hosting- bidding goodbye to the current host Karan Johar.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Very soon actress Rekha will be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house increasing the buzz around the show. The actress has been bestowed with a special responsibility in the Bigg Boss house. She will be doing a voice-over for a new feature in the reality show named the ‘Tree of Fortune’ and will also introduce the contestants to Salman Khan when the actor will take over the responsibility of hosting- bidding goodbye to the current host Karan Johar.

Besides adding glamour to the show, Rakha's entry is surely going to bring a huge jump in the TRP of the show which is already making headlines for its controversial fights. It has been merely 2 weeks since the show started but the audience has got to see enough drama from the contestants. Now the news of Rekha's entry into the show is making fans go crazy. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the beautiful actress to be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Here's a look at what Rekha will do on the show:

Will give voice to ‘Tree of Fortune’

It is reported that Rekha will give her voice for the new feature of Big Boss OTT, i.e. 'Tree of Fortune'. The veteran actress also appeared in the promo of the popular TV show 'Gum Hai Kiske Pyaar Mein'. She appeared in the show's promo twice, which led to a monumental jump in its TRP. This might be the reason the producers of Big Boss have approached Rekha to give her voice to the show.

She will introduce contestants to Salman Khan

It is also being predicted that Rekha will be introducing the contestants to the host of Big Boss 15, Salman Khan. Big Boss OTT will come to an end in four and a half weeks, and the contestants left by the end of it will be introduced to Khan by Rekha. She will also tell the host about the strengths and weaknesses of the contestants and why they are fit to be a part of Big Boss 15.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha