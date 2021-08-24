Bigg Boss OTT: a video of the duo is going viral on all social media platforms wherein Raqesh is seen waking up Shamita with a 'kiss'. scroll down to see video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is grabbing eyeballs as the show is getting interesting day by day. Lately, the BB OTT Weekend Ka Vaar episode was in the news after host Karan Johar bashed the contestants, including Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan. However, now it seems a romantic angle is taking place in the house. Recently, Shamita Shetty gave her 'heart' to her connection Raqesh Bapat, and while accepting it he said, "he feels sense of belonging with her"

Now, after this, a video of the duo is going viral on all social media platforms wherein Raqesh is seen waking up Shamita with a 'kiss'. Yes, you read that right, today the actor woke her connection by giving her a good morning kiss.

In the video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Raqesh is seen clad in a black kurta and white pyjama while Shamita is seen covered in a blanket and extends her hand outside.

Here have a look at the adorable video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty's Fan❤🐣 (@shamitashettyfan02)

After seeing this we can say that soon we are going to see two lovebirds in the house of Bigg Boss OTT. However, it will be interesting to see their journey from inside and will they continue this outside is a big question.

Often we have seen celebs making a love connection in the house to retain their position and keep the audience hooked. However, as soon as they step outside of the house they turn into strangers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Coming back to Raqesh and Shamita, in the last episode, the actor gave an elaborative speech while accepting heart from Shilpa Shetty's sister. He said, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera".

He further added that he feels “Mujhe Shamita bohot apni lagti and I think I belong to her and she belongs to me.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv