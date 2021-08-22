Rakhi Sawant will be entering Bigg Boss OTT house as her alter ego Julie's avatar. The social media handle of the streaming platform Voot has released a promo. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most talked-about and entertaining celebrities in B-town and everyone including Bigg Boss releases that. This is one reason that the actress is often called on multiple seasons of the show. And this time too the makers of the high-voltage reality show have decided to call Rakhi this season.

Yes, it's true! Rakhi Sawant is once again set to entertain you by entering Bigg Boss house. The streaming platform Voot's official social media channel has released a promo of the show where Rakhi can be seen making an appearance in her Julie avatar. In the video, Rakhi could be seen facing the camera while wearing loud makeup.

Sharing the promo, Voot wrote on Instagram: "Julie ho ya Rakhi ab bahot kuch dekhna hai baaki🤩🤩... Aa rahi hai entertainment ki queen Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar on Sunday Ka Vaar🥳🥳... Drop a ♥️ agar aapse bhi nahi ho raha aur intezaar"

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's Voot video here:

For the unversed, in the previous season of Bigg Boss, BB14, Rakhi had appeared as Julie the ghost after her nose was hurt post a fight to scare actress Jasmin Bhasin.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Rakhi did something Bigg Boss OTT, a few days ago too, Rakhi was seen in a Spider-Man look asking to be allowed in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

On the other hand, talking about the theme of Bigg Boss OTT it is ‘Stay Connected' because its important to find the right connection to take you ahead in the game. But when asked host Karan Johar what he thought of this unique theme, Karan revealed that: "Connections are important in life. Also, I like playing cupid in others' lives. It's just that I'm getting paid this time!"

So guys how excited are you to see Rakhi in the show?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal