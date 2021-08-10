he whole incident happened on Monday when Divya wanted to cook in the kitchen but was not getting enough space while Pratik was making something for himself. Know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The recently released high-voltage reality show Bigg Boss OTT has started heating up right from the first few days. Seems like the contestants are in no mood to make the audience wait and are giving them their daily dosage of gossips and controversies already.

You guessed it right! We are talking about the fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal. The duo are the first housemates to have tension build between them as soon as the duo entered the BB house. The whole incident happened on Monday when Divya wanted to cook in the kitchen but was not getting enough space while Pratik was making something for himself.

This translated into a heated argument between the two and the video of the same landed on Twitter. Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal's feud turned worse when Pratik called her 'crack' and then says that his mother has taught him to be self-reliant. After this, Divya Aggarwal tells Pratik that she should have brought a stove and utensils from his mother.

Later, after sharing the kitchen work, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Aggarwal start quarreling again. Take a look at the video here:

After this, in the guard area, Divya Aggarwal tells Pratik Sehajpal that he got popular because of her and Varun Sood. After this, Pratik called Divya fake.

For the unversed, Pratik, Divya and Varun Sood have been a part of the reality show named Ace of Space which Divya happened to win. Ever since the d=rumours were also abuzz that Divya Aggarwal and Varun Sood are dating each other.

Meanwhile, coming back to Bigg Boss OTT, this time the show is quite different from all its seasons till now. Many contestants including Neha Bhasin, Riddhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Rakesh Bapat Pratik Sehajpal, and Akshara Singh have participated in this show.

The show will stream on the OTT platform Voot Select for the first 6 weeks which will be hosted by Karan Johar. After this, the show will air on TV, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal