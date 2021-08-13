Bigg Boss OTT: Not Divya Agarwal, THIS housemate is the highest paid contestant; check complete list here
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT has made its place in the top news ever since Karan Johar's hosted show premiered on Voot. The show is in the news for its fierce fight between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. Adding more spice to the show, the makers have introduced a theme #StayConnected, wherein contestants will have to play in pairs to reach the top.
As the show is going to complete a week on August 15, Bigg Boss has announced the first elimination round, and the contestants who are going to face this are Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant and Moose Jattana. However, the show doesn't end here, Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh, who represents a composed lady look, showed her angry side on the first week of the show. She was seen screaming her lungs out at everyone in the house.
Apart from elimination, viewers are eager to know the remuneration of each contestant. As per a report in The Siasat Daily, Ridhima Pandit is the highest paid contestant in the Bigg Boss house, while Pratik Sehajpal is at the bottom.
Here have a look at the complete list of contestants' fees per week:
Ridhima Pandit
The popular TV actress is being paid Rs 5 Lakhs per week.
Shamita Shetty
The Sharara girl is getting paid Rs 3.75 Lakhs per week.
Urfi Javed
Influencer and TV actress is being paid Rs 2.75 Lakhs per week.
Zeeshan Khan
The Bathrobe Guy is being paid Rs 2.5 Lakhs per week
Divya Agarwal
Reality show champion, model and actress is getting Rs 2 Lakhs per week
Neha Bhasin
Punjabi Folk singer is getting Rs 2 Lakhs per week
Millind Gaba
Popular Punjabi singer is being paid Rs 1.75 Lakhs per week.
Akshara Singh
Bhojpuri actress is being paid Rs1.75 Lakhs per week.
Karan Nath
Bollywood actor is being paid Rs 1.5 Lakhs per week
Muskaan Jattana
The Internet sensation is getting Rs 1.5 Lakhs per week
Nishant Bhatt
Choreographer is being paid Rs 1.2 Lakhs per week
Raqesh Bapat
Popular Indian actor is being paid Rs 1.2 Lakhs
Pratik Sehajpal
TV actor is being paid only Rs 1 Lakh per week.
