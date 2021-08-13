Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana got nominated for the first Bigg Boss OTT elimination.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT has made its place in the top news ever since Karan Johar's hosted show premiered on Voot. The show is in the news for its fierce fight between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. Adding more spice to the show, the makers have introduced a theme #StayConnected, wherein contestants will have to play in pairs to reach the top.

As the show is going to complete a week on August 15, Bigg Boss has announced the first elimination round, and the contestants who are going to face this are Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant and Moose Jattana. However, the show doesn't end here, Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh, who represents a composed lady look, showed her angry side on the first week of the show. She was seen screaming her lungs out at everyone in the house.

Apart from elimination, viewers are eager to know the remuneration of each contestant. As per a report in The Siasat Daily, Ridhima Pandit is the highest paid contestant in the Bigg Boss house, while Pratik Sehajpal is at the bottom.

Here have a look at the complete list of contestants' fees per week:

Ridhima Pandit

The popular TV actress is being paid Rs 5 Lakhs per week.

Shamita Shetty

The Sharara girl is getting paid Rs 3.75 Lakhs per week.

Urfi Javed

Influencer and TV actress is being paid Rs 2.75 Lakhs per week.

Zeeshan Khan

The Bathrobe Guy is being paid Rs 2.5 Lakhs per week

Divya Agarwal

Reality show champion, model and actress is getting Rs 2 Lakhs per week

Neha Bhasin

Punjabi Folk singer is getting Rs 2 Lakhs per week

Millind Gaba

Popular Punjabi singer is being paid Rs 1.75 Lakhs per week.

Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actress is being paid Rs1.75 Lakhs per week.

Karan Nath

Bollywood actor is being paid Rs 1.5 Lakhs per week

Muskaan Jattana

The Internet sensation is getting Rs 1.5 Lakhs per week

Nishant Bhatt

Choreographer is being paid Rs 1.2 Lakhs per week

Raqesh Bapat

Popular Indian actor is being paid Rs 1.2 Lakhs

Pratik Sehajpal

TV actor is being paid only Rs 1 Lakh per week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv