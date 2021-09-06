Bigg Boss OTT: Nikki Tamboli, who was seen confessing about her favourite contestant in the promo, told Karan Johar that she likes Pratik Sehajpal and wants to form a connection with him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is riding high on success ever since the show started. Everday, the contestants are seen engaging in a fun task to save themselves from nominations. In the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, we saw Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh saying alvida to the house. Also, the show witnessed the entry of Bigg Boss 14's diva Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli, wherein they engaged in fun tasks with the housemates.

Nikki Tamboli, who was seen confessing about her favourite contestant in the promo, told Karan Johar that she likes Pratik Sehajpal and wants to form a connection with him. "Pratik is hot, cute and most importantly single. And I am also single. So who knows we might connect," she told Karan.

When Karan said that he will convey her message to him, to which, Nikki said that she will confess directly to Pratik.

On entering the house, she was bowled over by Pratik's personality and confessed that she is impressed by his game. She further confessed that she has fallen in love with him and asked him to meet her outside. Before exiting the house, she gave him a good luck kiss on his cheek through the mirror and asked Neha not to fight with him.

Talking about Rubina Dilaik, she expressed her liking towards Raqesh Bapat and said if she was in this house then, she would have definitely chosen Raqesh. She further praised the actor and said he is intelligent and has gentlemanly nature.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is just two weeks away to witness its finale, after which, it will be taken over by Salman Khan as Bigg Boss 15, on Colors TV. Two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will enter the Khan's hosted show.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv