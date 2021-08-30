Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma will enter the house on 1st September. The actress took to her Instagram to share the update.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT! Yes you heard right. The bold diva is all ready to enter this season of Bigg Boss. In recent developments of the house, Zeeshan was evicted and Divya is left with no connection. With Nia entering the house, Divya might not get a chance of meeting a connection or even the dynamics of the house can change drastically.

Nia Sharma is to enter the house on 1st september. This was announced during the 24*7 live stream of reality show, where a screen reads, “Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar me ab baazi paltegi jab hogi ek toofani entry jo badal degi ghar ka poora game! Kya Nia Sharma ghar mein machayengi tabahi?”

Confirming her entry on the reality show Nia took to her instagram to share the post where she wrote,"Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September."

Nia has been approached many a times before this Bigg Boss OTT season but never accepted the offer. It is this Over the Top season of Bigg Boss that Nia has been attaracted to.

Eversince the word got out, Fans are getting excited for Nia's entry in the reality show. Nia is known for her straight forward and fiesty attitude. She can be the one contestant in the house to watch out for!

Your excitement level is pumped right ? Netizens have flooded the social micro blogging site mentioning entry of Nia in Bigg Boss OTT. One internet user commented,"So excited to see #NiaSharma enter biggbossOTT . Hope she doesn't go down the wrong path in her journey.Cus I love her so much and I don't want anyone hating on her."

Bigg Boss OTT will last for six weeks and this is only the fourth week that is running. For unveresed, Bigg Boss this year is streaming on OTT platfrom voot. After the Bigg Boss OTT is over sme contestants will be transfered to the main Bigg Boss which will be aired on television and hosted by Salman Khan.

