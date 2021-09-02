Nia Sharma has become the new Boss Lady of the Bigg Boss OTT house as soon as she entered the Karan Johar's show. Scroll down to know what else happened ever since her entry.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For all the Bigg Boss OTT fans who were waiting for Nia Sharma to enter the house, it's great news for you as the actress has finally made her grand entry in the Karan Johar's show. Yes, the TV star was recently seen meeting and greeting the rest of the contestants.

While she called Pratik Sahejpal “You’re very hot and very good looking," she flirted with Raqesh Bapat and teased Shamita Shetty by saying that "I want to speak to you (Raqesh) alone if Shamita is okay with it."

The OTT platform Voot released a promo on its social media handle featuring Nia's entry. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nia was also announced as the new Boss Lady' by Bigg Boss in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house. In the recent episodes we have seen Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana were announced as the first contenders for 'Boss Man' and 'Boss Lady' positions.

Earlier, Bigg Boss exhibited the power of 'Boss Man' and 'Boss Lady', as Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin got the power to save any one contestant from elimination. While Pratik rooted for Nishant Bhat, Neha wanted to save her bestie Shamita Shetty, after a long discussion and convincing, Pratik decided to go ahead with Neha's decision and they both decided to save Shamita.

While this happened, Bigg Boss gave the audience a chance to save one more contestant and after the voting closed, it was revealed that the audience had saved Nishant. Contestants who are nominated for the weekend are Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh.



For the unversed, 'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot app.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal