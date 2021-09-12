In a new promo shared by Voot, the streaming platform of Bigg Boss OTT, it was revealed that the two music maestros are set to entertain the housemates and the viewers. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are quite excited to be part of the special episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT.' Well, no the duo are not entering the house as contestants but as special guests on 'Sunday ka Vaar' episode which takes place every weekend.

In a new promo shared by the streaming platform of Bigg Boss OTT on its social media handle, it was revealed that the two music maestros are set to entertain the housemates and the viewers.

Take a look at Bigg Boss OTT's promo shared by Voot here:

Talking about the upcoming episode, Neha said, "It is beyond exciting for me to come on Bigg Boss OTT. The show is filled with entertainment, especially the 'Sunday ka Vaar'. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with Karan Johar. Can't wait to talk to the contestants who have been entertaining us for a month now and have some over-the-top masti!"

Meanwhile, sharing his excitement Tony added, "Super-duper excited to share the stage with my super favourite Karan Johar. Do not miss the episode as Neha and I will have an over-the-top gala time with the contestants. Some craziness on your way!"

Apart from Neha and Tony, other people who are set to add the extra dosage of entertainment this weekend are Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Yes, the two TV actresses will be seen making an entry in the show for a fun interaction with the contestants.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and it streams on online platform Voot.

