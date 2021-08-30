Bigg Boss OTT: After taking the compatibility test from Karan Johar, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin had a discussion over their connection. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is creating and heavy buzz on all social media platforms. The show witnessed its third Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and so far, it has shown doors to Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath. As the show is proceeding, viewers are enjoying the romantic atmosphere in the house. On one hand, there is Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, and on the other, its Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. However, something seems to be off between the latter couple.

Yes, you read that right, after taking the compatibility test from KJo, Pratik and Neha had a discussion over their connection. In between the conversation, she expressed her fear of her marriage getting jeopardised because of her connection.

As we all know, Neha Bhasin is married to Sameer Uddin, a music composer. However, due to her equation with Pratik, she is worried about people outside and family understanding the equation she shared with her connection.

Earlier, during the episode, the singer was seen telling Pratik that they need to have more sources of conversation between them than just music. She said, "You only impress with your abs, I can't keep doing this everyday, this can't be the only connection we have." To which, Pratik Sehajpal said, "You don't have love, you just have lust."

Neha further replies, "You don't even have lust for me. I friendzoned you when I entered the house." Not accepting Neha's words, he said, "I am not friendzoned anymore, I can feel and say that."

To survive in the Bigg Boss OTT house, one needs to have a connection, else they might get evicted just like Ridhima and Karan. So to prove their connection, jodis are trying their level best to win the heart of the fans as they are the only ones who can save them from eviction.

