New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India's most popular reality TV show 'Big Boss OTT' is all set to drop its first episode on the OTT platform VOOT from August 8. The Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Bollywood producer and filmmaker Karan Johar this year. Recently, the OTT platform’s Instagram handle revealed its first contestant which happens to be 'Neha Bhasin'.

The singer has won million of hearts with her voice and some of her super hit songs which include 'Swag s swagat, Nai Jaana, Laung Gawacha' Voot uploaded a picture of a person's eyes and asked the publi to make their guess about who the contestant is and the majority of the people said 'Neha Bhasin'. Later, Voot shared a complete introductory video an captioned it "Apne edgy andaaz se sabka dil jeetne aa rahi hai,Bigg Bos OTT ki pehli contestant Neha Bhasin! Kya aap excited ho to watch her? Bigg Bos OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot (sic).

While talking about other contestants then, several B-tow celeb names have been making rounds on the internet. The show will be hosted b 'Karan Johar' this time and this has already been making headlines. As per the buzz, these are the contestants who are rumore to enter the Big Boss OTT's house.

Raqesh Bapa

Neha Kakka

Neha Malik

Aastha Gill

Rohit Redd

Aashika Bhati

Neha Mard

Divya Agarwa

Riddhima Pandi

Arjun Bijlan

Amit Tandon

Sanaya Irani

Anusha Dandeka

Adaa Kha

However, the final lists of the contestants are yet to be disclosed. On the other hand, the first leg of the show will be hoste by the film director Karan Johar and will be aired on the OTT platform 'Voot however, later when the show will start broadcasting on TV then Salman Khan will be back as the host.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen