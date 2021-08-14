Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants are doing all, just to win the task and save themselves from the nomination. Check out what Neha Bhasin do to make Ridhima Pandit quit the task.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT has maintained its position at the top, and Karan Johar's hosted show is getting interesting day by day. Also, contestants are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers hooked with their antics, drama and action. Recently, the house witnessed a task called Statue Task, wherein the house was divided into two teams Raqesh Bapat VS Pratik Sehajpal.

On the second day of the task, the Bigg Boss house got steamy during the museum task when contestant Neha Bhasin kissed Ridhima Pandit on her lips to make her quit the task. Yes, you read that right, to win the task, Raqesh teammates applied chilli powder on Pratik and Akshara's lips and even poured chilled water on choreographer Nishan Bhatt. However, Neha went one step ahead, and in the wake to distract the actress, she kissed her lips but failed to make her move.

Here have a look:

After watching the last episode, it got confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT is literally Over The Top. Contestants are doing all, just to win the task and save themselves from the nomination.

This week Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt are nominated for the elimination. It will be interesting to see who gets eliminated by the audience on the first Bigg Boss OTT nomination.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT first Weekend Ka Vaar, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen gracing the stage with host Karan Johar. Also, they will be entering the house to interact with the contestant and conduct interesting tasks to test the couple's compatibility.

Also, there are rumours that Bigg boss makers are planning a wild card entry to keep the show engaging. As per reports doing rounds on all entertainment portals, Shehnaaz Gill's suitor from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Mayur Verma, is likley to enter the house after first elimination.

