New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is gearing up for its grand finale episode which will take place this weekend. And now only five contestants are there to compete for the top position as Neha Bhasin has been eliminated in the mid-week evictions.

Yes, the singer has left the show after viewers voted her out. This happened after Bigg Boss announced the bottom two contestant's names which were of Neha and Raqesh's. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat were named in top four.

Following this, Neha bid goodbye to everyone and stood ahead of the door which would take her out. This led to her eviction and now there are five housemates: Divya, Shamita, Raqesh, Nishant and Pratik fighting for the top spot.

Meanwhile, after Neha got eliminated, fans satisfaction knew no bounds and they started commenting and reacting ro her mid-week eliminations. Yes, many seemed rather in bliss after the singer took an exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house. One user wrote, "finally", the other one said, "Bohot pehle jaana tha.... Finally gyi". Some even thanked Bigg Boss for the decision.

In the ones who commented, Moose Jattana was also there, the ex Bigg Boss OTT contestant who go eliminated recently dropped a comment saying, "#awkwardvibes" on Neha's eviction post.

Later in a video, she even thanked Bigg Boss for his good decision. She even went on to say how saddened she is to see Neha bid adieu to the show in a sarcastic tone.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal