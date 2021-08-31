Bigg Boss OTT: It was only on Sunday host Karan Johar announced a wild-card entry in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Many thought that there will be a guy entering for Divya Agarwal.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The temperature in the Bigg Boss OTT house is going to get soaring as hot sizzling TV actress Nia Sharma is making her way in tomorrow, September 1, 2021. The actress informed her fans by dropping a "Toofani" post and captioned it as, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September."

It was only on Sunday host Karan Johar announced a wild-card entry in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Many thought that there will be a guy entering for Divya Agarwal as she is the only contestant without a connection. But now, with Nia Sharma's entry into the house, it seems makers have different plans.

As soon as Nia dropped the post, her fans went berserk and bombarded her comment section with exciting messages. Even Twitter was filled with tweets applauding her entry into the house and commenting on her hotness. One of the users wrote, "I am just waiting to watch Nia kese Neha aunty ko bazati ha #NiaSharma"

So excited to see #NiaSharma enter biggbossOTT . Hope she doesn't go down the wrong path in her journey.

Cus I love her so much and I don't want anyone hating on her. — you know the vibez (@unfxckwitable6) August 30, 2021

TV celebs, including Krystle D'Souza, also dropped a comment on her post, showing her excitement to watch her on Bigg Boss OTT. She wrote, "Can’t wait to watch you Miss OTT queeeeen 👑" While others dropped heart and fire emojis on her post.

Here have a look at reactions:

Never get too excited.Over Hyped Makes People suddenly Disappointed🙂...

Keep that person in ur prayers🤲..Hope all the best For Her!😇💌#NiaSharma #BiggBossOTT #maNIAcs #NiaSharmainBBOTT pic.twitter.com/8bEA82nX70 — Sorna Jaman(Nia's Sweety🌼❤️) (@SornaJaman) August 30, 2021





With Nia Sharma's entry into the house, are makers planning to introduce female connection for Divya Agarwal? Well, if this happens then, it will be quite interesting to watch the show as Nia is known for all bold moves.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv