Muskaan Jattana, popularly known as Moose Jattana is a social media influencer and used to create content regarding social issues. Amidst her Bigg Boss OTT journey she revealed a few facts about here. And here's how her mother reacted to it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Social media influencer Muskaan Jattana aka Moose Jattana who rose to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT hardly fails to speak her heart out. She's known to be bold and upfront about her preferences and choices. The YouTuber, during her Bigg Boss journey revealed that she is bisexual.

However, it was after her eviction from the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode she got a little taken back for giving out too much information about her private life. Yes, recently, Muskaan got candid about her mother's reaction when she spoke about her sexual orientation on national television.

While talking to portal SpotboyE.com, Muskaan Jattana said, "I was surprised to read the articles about me being a bisexual. I had forgotten that I am in a show and I don't have to speak about my sexual preferences on Indian television. While talking about it I even forgot how would people react to it. After coming out from the Bigg Boss OTT house I searched my name on Google and that was the article that came and I called up my mom immediately to discuss that".

Speaking upon her mother's reaction, she told, "My mother was cool about it in fact we two laughed over it. She said 'haan to log baat kar rahe the'.

For the unversed, Muskaan revealed about her sexuality while talking to Pratik Sehajpal where she said that how she feels better connection with women than men. She said, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal