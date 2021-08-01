New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Voot's Bigg Boss OTT is just a few days away to hit the small screen, and we cant stay calm. The controversial show, which will be hosted by Karan Johar is grabbing eyeballs every now and then regarding the list of celebs to enter the BB house as contestants. To add fuel to this, we have also brought you some really juicy gossip that will make you more eager to watch the show.

Recently, BB makers revealed singer Neha Bhasin as the first confirmed contestant to enter Karan Johar's show, and now, we have another name to add to the list.

As per a report in the Times of India, Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan, who hit fame after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral, is confirmed to enter Karan Johar's show. However, neither the actor nor BB makers have confirmed.

For unversed, a few months back, Zeeshan, in a fun turned up at the airport in a bathrobe to catch a flight from Goa. He posted the video of the same on his YouTube channel, however, this act didn't go down well with the netizens. They poured hate comments on his video, calling him 'shameless' and 'cheap', even though he was wearing clothes inside the bathrobe.

Reacting to this, he said, "It was just for fun. I keep creating these funny videos to entertain my fans and that was a part of it. While some took it sportingly many didn’t understand the joke at all. If Ranveer Singh would have done it then people wouldn’t have sent those hate comments. I thought I should do something which will make people laugh."

Ever since then, he is being called a 'bathrobe guy', even his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars call him 'Khan in a robe' as he loves being in a bathrobe.

Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT, the show will hit the OTT platform on August 8. It will continue streaming for 6 weeks, before Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan premiers on Colors TV channel.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv