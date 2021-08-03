Bigg Boss OTT will premiere digitally on streaming platform Voot from August 8. The high-voltage reality show will have Karan Johar as its host. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is almost over and India's most awaited reality show Bigg Boss season 15's OTT version is on the verge of its release. Since this time Karan Johar will be hosting BB OTT, the excitement of the fans has increased even more. Yes, everyone is aware that how marvelously entertaining the filmmaker is in hosting shows all thanks to his chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

And now the director is all set to cast the same magic in Bigg Boss OTT. But do you know what will be even more exciting? Well, to have Karan accompanied by his besties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. True that! Talking about the upcoming show, Karan was recently asked by Pinkvilla.com that if he had to name two celebs who he could bring with him to Bigg Bos OTT, who would they be? To this KJo replied with the names of Kareena and Malaika

He said, "I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones."

Even Karan had mentioned earlier that it is difficult for him to stay without his phone for so long that will make it almost impossible to enter the house as a contestant.

Meanwhile, talking about Karan's friendship with Kareena and Malaika, the trio goes a long way. They have been very close and are often spotted together at parties, events and on eachother's social media posts.

Recently, Karan teased fans by sharing a post featuring a billboard of Bigg Boss OTT on a road with his picture on it. He wrote, "Painting the city, over the top. Kya aap ready hain for all the craziness? Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot."

On the other hand, there are a few contestants who have been finalized for the six-week-long show including TV actress Ridhima Pandit, singer Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sahejpal and more.

