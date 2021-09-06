TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on September 2, graced host Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT show recently along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Scroll down to know more ﻿

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT's host and filmmaker Karan Johar who also casted Sidharth Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya paid tribute to the late actor. Sidharth, was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and was even present in Bigg Boss 14 for a while. The actor recently made an appearance Bigg Boss OTT too.

Shukla died on September 2 due to heart attack. Recently, in the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar paid a tribute to Sidharth and spoke at length about his journey and how good he was as a son and a friend.

He said, “Sidharth Shukla, ek aisa chehra, ek aisa naam jo hum sabki zindagi ka ek ahem hissa ban gaya tha. Bigg Boss family ke favourite member, jo mere hi nahi balki humari industry ke anginat logon ke dost, achanak hum sab ko chhod ke chale gaye (Sidharth Shukla, a name that became an important part of our lives. The favourite member of the Bigg Boss family, and friend to me as well as countless others from our industry, suddenly left us).”

He further added, “This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts.”

Karan even mentioned how popular Sidharth was among fans. “Rest in peace, Sid Shukla, you shall be missed forever.” Karan said that he and the audience need a lot of strength to continue the show. “But if you think about it, and this is what I am sure Sid even wanted, because as we all know, the show must go on,” he said.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal