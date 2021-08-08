Sima gained instant popularity as 'Sima aunty' and due to her catchphrase, "Hi, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai" through her show 'Indian Matchmaking'. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Another contestant who is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT is none other than the matchmaker Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty. Yes, the Mumbai-based elite matrimonial matchmaker, will be part of the show.

Talking about entering the show, she said, "Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over the Top Experience for me. I just couldn't say 'No'. I'm known for finding the right matches for people, 'andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi' (I would love to do that there too)."

She added, "Inside the house, I hope to find matches for the contestants...The contestants can Love me! Can Hate me! But can't Ignore me! Stay Tuned to watch my Over The Top matching skills."

Official streaming partner of Bigg Boss OTT, Voot took to its social media handle and broke the news of Sima Taparia entering the show. The caption read as, "BREAKING NEWS from the #BiggBossOTT Curtain Raiser - #SimaTaparia is in the house! Kaunsi new level of OTT will she bring? Dekho kya hoga ghar mein live"

Meanwhile, in another post, Voot shared a video where Sima can be seen interacting with Bigg Boss. She is telling him that she can't contain her excitement to enter the house. To this, even Bigg Boss says that he is also keen to have her onboard.

The video was captioned as, "Bigg Boss OTT + Sima Aunty = Match made in Heaven... Humein inka besabri se intezaar hai, aur aapko? Apni kundali ready rakhne, ho sakta hai kuch naye pehlu khul jaaye😉😉 Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot."

For the unversed, Sima gained instant popularity as 'Sima aunty' and due to her catchphrase, "Hi, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai" through her show 'Indian Matchmaking'.

Indian Matchmaking was an eight-episode series, which has been nominated at the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. In the show, Sima goes about trying to find suitable matches for her affluent clients in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, the reality show premiers on Voot on August 8. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version of it, while, Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV after the completion of the digital exclusive.

