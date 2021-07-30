Bigg Boss OTT is all set to start on August 8 and will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Scroll down to read more and see pic.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is almost over and country's favourite reality show Bigg Boss is going to be back with its 15th season. And this time as it has been reported before, the first few weeks will be aired on OTT platform Voot before it premieres on TV.

Not just the broadcast medium, but this season of the high-voltage reality show has a lot of things which are different from its previous years like the show's host. Yes, Karan Johar will host the OTT segment of the show which is all set to begin from August 8. The contestants will undergo a quarantine period from August 2 before entering the house.

Talking about the house, the upcoming season is increasing fans' excitement and everyone is waiting to see how the Bigg Boss OTT's abode looks this time. Rumours were abuzz that a few pics of the Bigg Boss house has been leaked. However, just in sometime the OTT platform itself released the pictures of it.

Yes, Voot, on which the show will air has teased fans with an inside click of the house. The picture shows a set up of a conference room where there's a table and six chairs surrounding it can be seen. Voot captioned the image saying, "Hawwwww, sachiii?? Nahiiii, believe hi nahi ho raha 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱... Comments mein batao, kya lagta hai aapko?... BB OTT launching on 8th Aug only on Voot."

Take a look at Voot's Instagram post here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

As soon as the picture was shared on social media, fans went crazy with excitement and started commenting and reacting on the post.

So guys, did you like the inside pic of the house? And how excited are you for Bigg Boss 15? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal