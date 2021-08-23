Actress Hina Khan was seen clad in a powder blue shade sequin saree designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Scroll down to have a look:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actress Hina Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She dons every attire, whether it's ethnic or western. Time and again, she has given some major fashion goals to her fans, however, this time, she swayed away the floor from her fans' feet. Recently, the actress made her way on the Bigg Boss OTT set and graced the stage with Karan Johar.

Hina Khan was seen clad in a silver sequin saree designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The saree had a shimmery sequinned pattern with feather details patti borders. Her saree had both ethnic and modern vibes making Hina's look more alluring. The actress paired her saree with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse which had heavy sequins.

Hina accessorised her look with a heavy sea-green shade choker necklace and left her tresses open in soft waves. For makeup, she chose shimmery smoky eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara lashes, sleek eyeliner, blushed skin and berry-toned lip shade.

Sharing the scintillating pics on her Instagram, she wrote, "Param Sundari, Desi girl 👧 Oh wait wait not talking about myself... These wer just the intro songs they played for me... And anyway what’s the point of stating the Obvious😛😛"

Hina had a gala time on the set of Bigg Boss OTT, she also interacted with the contestants and gave some tips to improve their game.

Talking about her favourite contestant, Hina told Times of India, "No, I don't have any favourite contestant." When asked responsibility as a senior, she said, "There is no responsibility but when you are looked upon as a 'senior' then it becomes your duty to guide a contestant who is going wrong."

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the film Lines, which streamed on Voot. Also, she was seen in three music videos this year, namely Baarish Ban Jaana, Patthar Wargi and Bedard.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv