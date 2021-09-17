Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Bigg Boss makers are planning to not take Divya Agarwal as she has not given 'enough masala or content' to the viewers. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to drop the curtains as Karan Johar's show is nearing its end. The show is creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms as viewers are speculating the name of their favourite contestant as Bigg Boss OTT winner. Names such as Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sheajpal and Shamita Shetty have been doing rounds. However, as per The Real Khabri, Agarwal might not be able to qualify for Bigg Boss 15.

The Real Khabri has revealed, that Bigg Boss makers are planning to not take Divya Agarwal as she has not given 'enough masala or content' while she was in the house. According to makers, if Divya loses Bigg Boss 15 then, Bigg Boss OTT's reputation will be at stake. It will be a bit odd that after wining the digital format she fails to win Salman Khan's show.

"Chances of #DivyaAgarwal in #BiggBoss15 R very less as she don't provide enough masala or Content. Reputation of #BBOTT will also be on stake if she wins #BiggBossOTT and looses #BiggBoss1Makers won't like to take this risk. Still lets see what happens, its just our prediction," The Real Khabri tweeted.

Moreover, The Real Khabri said that BB makers are planning to send Zeeshan Khan to Bigg Boss 15 house as he gave enough masala to the audience. Also, the chances of Urfi Javed entering the Bigg Boss 15 house is quite high as she got evicted in the first week itself.

"Expected #BiggBossOTT Contestants who could be seen in #BiggBoss15 are #PratikSehajpal for being runnerUp and Content provider #ZeeshanKhan, he was not eliminated on Public votes and #UrfiJaved as she was eliminated in first week and didn't get chance to show her game," The Real Khabri tweeted.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house just two days before Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale. The battle to win the trophy and make their place in Bigg Boss 15 has begun between Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

