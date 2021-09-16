Bigg Boss OTT is coming to end and the grand finale of the show will premiere on September 18 at 7 pm on Voot. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, and Nishant Bhatt are the top 5 finalists. Know their journey here

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After another roller coaster ride, in just a few days, Bigg Boss OTT will end. Bigg Boss OTT finale will be air on September 18 at 7 pm on the live streaming platform Voot. And if the rumours are to be believed, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT along with one other will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 that will be hosted by Salman Khan.

After the mid-week's eviction of Neha Bhasin from the house, we have got our top 5 finalists for the Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, and Nishant Bhatt have made it into the finale of Bigg Boss this year. As the reality show is coming to an end, we have brought you the journey of the top 5 finalists in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh entered the Bigg Boss with a bang and a tag of one of the strongest contestants in the house. For Raqesh the Bigg Boss journey is full of ups and downs, from being considered as a leader to opting out of the game and for his connection with Shamita. Rakesh's Bigg Boss journey is definitely the one to remember.

Shamita Shetty

Being a two-timer on the show, Shamita's game was a natural in the house. From the very start, Shamita made the audience feel her presence in the show. Shamita's journey was filled with tears and lots of drama. The actress came to the show to prove her individuality and she managed for her fans to adore her for her fighting spirit. Her connection with TV actor Raqesh definitely is in talks among the fans.

Divya Agarwal

Divya is considered as one of the contestants to actually win the show. Her bold attitude and fierce personality have definitely made her Bigg Boss journey different from others. From fighting for her rights to being the Boss lady of the Bigg Boss house, Divya has done it all.

Nishant Bhatt

Nishant's connection with Moose in the Bigg Boss House is the highlight of his journey as fans loved their connection. Nishant came into the house as favourite of many and the guests on the show vouched for his game. Nishant has seen his share of ups and downs in the show.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal with his fierce attitude is loved by his fans. For his connection to Akshara to his fight with Divya, Pratik gained a lot of attention in his Journey. Pratik from the beginning has made an impact on the audience for taking a stand in the House. Pratik's connection with Neha Bhasin instigated a lot of controversies but he managed to make it to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT.

Posted By: Ashita Singh