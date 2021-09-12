Bigg Boss OTT Finale: As the show is reaching mid-September, fans are eager to know when will Bigg Boss OTT finale take place. So here we are with updates on your favourite OTT show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms as the show is nearing its end. Today, one or two more contestants will say alvida to the house, leaving six contestants to fight for the top two positions. According to voting trends, Neha Bhasin and Moose Jattana are at the bottom. However, the result will be out tonight at the Sunday Ka Vaar episode with Karan Johar.

As the show is reaching mid-September, fans are eager to know when will Bigg Boss OTT finale take place. So here we are with updates on your favourite OTT show. Reportedly, the finale will take place either on September 19 or 26, 2021. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants

Divya Agarwal

Raqesh Bapat

Pratik Sehajpal

Shamita Shetty

Neha Bhasin

Moose Jattana

Nishant Bhat

Out of all the above contestants, only two will be able to join the Bigg Boss 15 contestants. The show will hit the small screens in the first week of October 2021, wherein we will see Salman Khan back as the host. The show is likely to feature Arjun Bijlani, Reem Sheikh, Neha Marda and Disha Vakani as contestants.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss OTT, today, contestants will be entertained by two Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Also, Divya Agarwal will get a sweet surprise when her darling boyfriend Varun Sood will enter the house to support her. Well, the list doesn't end here, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar will also be gracing the reality-based show to promote their new song Kanta Laga. They will be seen interacting with the contestants through interesting games and will also reveal their favourite contestants.

