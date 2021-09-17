Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Here we have brought you a step-by-step guide on how to vote for your favourite contestant online. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is just a day away to hit digital space, VOOT, with its first Grand Finale. After mid-week evicting, the controversial show has got its five finalists, namely Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. They will be holding Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale tomorrow, September 18 and will be then carry forward to TV as Bigg Boss 15 with a new set of contestants.

Recently, the contestants had a memory task where they had to destroy one memory that they don't want to carry outside the house. Raqesh, Pratik, Nishant and Shamita, all were seen destroying one memory. However, Divya destroyed both the memory and she don't wish to take them outside the BB OTT house.

As the show is nearing, here we have brought you a step-by-step guide on how to vote for your favourite contestant.

How to Vote on VOOT?

Step 1: Visit the official website--voot.com

Step 2: Login by entering your login id and password

Step 3: Select Bigg Boss Zone and then click on Fun Zone

Step 4: Click on Vote Now

Step 5: After clicking, a list of finalists will appear on the screen. Select your favourite contestant and enter Submit

How to Vote on VOOT App?

Step 1: Download the Voot App from Google or Apple play store

Step 2: Log in entering required details, such as email id, phone number, etc.

Step 3: After successful login, tap on Bigg Boss Zone

Step 4: Tap on Vote Now and then, select your favourite contestant

Step 5: Tap on Submit

How to vote on My Jio App?

Step 1: Download the Myt Jio App

Step 2: Log in entering required details, such as email id, phone number, etc.

Step 3: After successful login, tap on Jio Engage

Step 4: Tap on Vote Now and then, select your favourite contestant

Step 5: Tap on Submit

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv