Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: The digital version of Bigg Boss was 'over the top' and all thanks to the contestants, who gave their all to keep the viewers hooked 24X7.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale is just hours away to hit the OTT platform Voot, and with this, the first season will come to an end. After the show ends, it will be carried forward by Colors TV as Bigg Boss 15, wherein superstar Salman Khan will be seen as a host. The top five finalists Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat, will be having the last face-off via online voting.

However, before Karan Johar announces the winner, Bollywood celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be gracing the stage. Also, TV celebs Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi will be seen interacting with the contestants and playing fun games. Reportedly, Ritiesh and Genelia are likely to announce the names of the contestants who will get the chance to carry forward their journey in Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 15.

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale Live Update:

06:20 pm: Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana to reunite for a dance performance to set the stage on fire with their dhamakedar performance.

06:19 pm: Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal to have an intense dance face-off

06:18 pm: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat to spread love in the Bigg boss OTT house with their cute performance

