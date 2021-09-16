Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Dates revealed, Here's when and where the digital version of 'Bigg Boss' will air its final episode.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT managed to impress the viewers with its crazy drama and fresh episodes. Bigg Boss OTT is the digital version of the Tv reality show which now has emerged as a massive hit. The show was scheduled to air for 6 weeks and this is the last week as the show is inching towards its grand finale. Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT will close its curtain with a grand finale this weekend.

After the shocking mid-week's eviction of Neha Bhasin, the contestants Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, and Pratik Sehajpal have made it to the finale. Among the top 5 finalists, the winner of the show is speculated to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house on October 3 on its premiere.

The finale of Bigg Boss will be a grand and star-studded event with lots of performances and special appearances.

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: When to watch

The Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will air on September 18, 2021, at 7 pm on the live streaming platform.

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Where and How to watch

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will be streamed online on the video streaming platform Voot select at 7 pm. It will be hosted by Karan Johar. Fans must note that the finale will be only available for viewing on VOOT Select.

Fans can also watch episodes on the Jio cinema later as all the episodes air on the platform too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

The official Instagram handle of VOOT Select shared a post to announce the grand finale. The caption for the post read, "Sabhi contestants ne dil jeet liya par trophy jeetenge sirf ek. Bigg Boss OTT ka finale aa raha on 18th September at 7 pm. Kaun hoga iss show ka OTT winner?"

Be ready for a bumpy ride and catch all the drama in Bigg Boss OTT grand Finale this Saturday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh