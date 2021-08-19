Gauahar Khan said that Bigg Boss OTT contestants are trying to portray Pratik Sehajpal as the villain of the house which he is not. She also said that everyone in the house is enjoying playing the 'women card'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT followers would know that the fights between contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Ridhima Pandit, and Shamita Shetty have stirred a controversy on the internet. Fans of all three contestants are building a strong campaign to support them outside. Now, actress Gauahar Khan has put her views forward on the fights between the three contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house. In a recent interview, Gauahar reviewed the ongoing reality show, its contestants, and host Karan Johar.

When asked whom does she like in the show, Gauahar told SpotBoyE that it was too soon for her to like or dislike anyone but according to her the contestants are trying to portray Pratik Sehajpal as the villain which he is not. Gauahar feels that Pratik has a cool persona and he marked his presence on the show in the very first week itself. The actress also said that everyone is enjoying playing the 'women card' in the house by saying "Don’t disrespect women, don’t talk to them in an improper manner" but the same is not told to the ladies in the house. "Aurat cheekhegi, chilayegi ya gaali degi to chalega (women can shout and abuse, that is fine)," she said.

Gauahar also pointed out that other contestants like Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, and Shamita Shetty have said harsh things about Pratik but he has not abused a single contestant so far in the show. According to her, Pratik is standing out from the crowd and is doing a good job.

As for the host, Karan Johar Gauahar said that he has a lot to prove as it’s Salman Khan’s legacy. However, she loved the way Karan handled everything and took a class of the contestants. “He is bang on, I enjoyed watching him thoroughly,” she said.

Gauahar has herself been a winner of the Bigg Boss season 7. Since then she has become a household name for the reality show. The actress last appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as one of the Toofani Seniors along with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan.

