After the duo eliminations of Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba, Bigg Boss OTT dissolves connections. Now housemates will have to play the game individually. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Bigg Boss OTT started, it was termed as the game of connections. However, now there's a new twist which has been added to the show and that is all the housemates are to play a solo game now. Yes, it's true! The makers of the show have decided to dissolve the connections between the contestants and now everyone will get to carry on with their own individual strategy.

Also, the buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house. Well, initially Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty seemed to be sharing a good friendship but the connection was often seen fighting. However, they used to make up the very next moment. Now it will be interesting to see whether Raqesh and Shamita play together or individually in the house.

Meanwhile, all the other contestants like Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal will further play the game separately.

On the other hand, in the recent episode, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, many fans thought it was unfortunate for Millind and Akshara that by the time they understood the game, they were evicted.

The dual elimination even came as a shocker for many when the host Karan Johar announced that there won't just be one but two people who would be evicted this week. This time's elimination left everyone teary-eyed as the most genuine connection had to say bid adieu to the house.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT streams on online platform Voot. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to this show.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal