New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV's most popular and controversial show, Bigg Boss, is known for its fights, entertainment, drama, romance and many more. Every season leaves a lasting impact on the minds of the viewers. However, this season, BB makers have planned something big for its upcoming season to make the show more engaging. Before hitting the small screen, the reality-based show will stream on the OTT platform as 'Bigg Boss OTT' for 6 weeks. However, the digital version will be hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar instead of Salman Khan.

As the show is just a few hours away to premiere on the OTT platform, the makers have released a promo sharing a glimpse of the brand new Bigg Boss house. The promo starts with a wide shot of the BB house, then panning at the entrance door. The video also gives a glimpse of the hall, wherein we can see sparkling silver sofas, followed by a colourful kitchen and bathroom. At the end of the video, a luscious green garden, seating area in the garden and swimming pool is shown.

However, if you closely see the video, the parts of the house appear smaller. In the background, we can hear the famous title song from Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Sharing the look of the house, Voot captioned it as "Ab bas kuch din ka intezaar hai, hum hai ready with our aarti ki thaali. Bigg Boss OTT is going to be crazy, keh diya na bas keh diya. Name your favourite corner of the house in the comments below.Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot.”

Here have a look at the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)



Talking about the contestants, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Akshara Singh, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat have been confirmed. Divya Agarwal, Neha Marda, Pratik Sehajpal and Urfi Javed are also expected to join the list.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv