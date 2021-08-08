Bigg Boss OTT: From Akshara Singh to Urfi Javed to Pratik Sehajpal; final list of celebs entering Karan Johar's show
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT, which will be hosted by Karan Johar, is just a few hours away to hit the Voot OTT platform today, August 8, 2021, at 8 pm. The show has been in the news ever since it was announced, and as the show is nearing, fans hearts are racing to know celebs entering the digital version of Bigg Boss 15.
So far, we have informed you, singer Neha Bhasin, TV actor Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat & Ridhima Pandit, Bollywood actor Karan Nath and Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh will be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Now, we have got hands on the complete list of celebs joining the above six contestants.
Neha Bhasin
View this post on Instagram
The popular singer has given many hits to the music industry in several Indian languages, including Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and independent songs in the genre Punjabi folk and Indian pop music.
Zeeshan Khan
View this post on Instagram
Zeeshan Aka Bathrobe Guy hit the internet when he appeared at the Goa airport in a bathrobe, and since then, he is fondly known as Bathrobe Khan by his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars.
Ridhima Pandit
View this post on Instagram
She made her debut in the TV industry with Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and then went on to do few serials. She has also been part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
Raqesh Bapat
View this post on Instagram
He is a well known Indian actor who is known for his work in TV shows Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada Lekin Kab Tab? and films like Tum Bin, Savita Damodar Paranjape and Vrundavan.
Karan Nath
View this post on Instagram
He is a Bollywood actor, who is known for his film Yeh Dil Aashiqana. He has worked as a child actor in Mr India and made his debut as an adult with the film Paagalpan.
Akshara Singh
View this post on Instagram
TV actor turned Bhojpuri star is one of the famous actresses who appeared in films like Sarkar Raj, Satya and Tabadala.
Urfi Javed
View this post on Instagram
She is a popular TV actress who is known for her sensational images on Instagram. She has worked in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, among others. She was last seen in ALT Balaji's Puncch Beat 2.
Pratik Sehajpal
View this post on Instagram
He is a model and actor who has been part of reality shows Ace Of Space and Love School 3. He hit the headlines for his ugly breakup with ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia.
Millind Gaba
View this post on Instagram
Popular Punjabi and Bollywood singer, he has given many hit songs to the music industry, such as Yaar Mod Do, Nazar Lag Jayegi, among others.
Divya Agarwal
View this post on Instagram
She is a well-known face of the entertainment and social world. She was the winner of Ace of Space Season 1 and was part of Splitsvilla. She hit the headlines after her ugly breakup with ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma.
Nishant Bhat
View this post on Instagram
He is a known choreographer who has worked in several dance reality shows, including Super Dancer 3, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv