Bigg Boss OTT: The latest promo of the reality show teases a fight between Akshara Singh and Neha Bhasin. The fight took an ugly turn when Pratik Sahejpal jump in to take sides with Neha.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: With a new entry in the midweek of Bigg Boss OTT the dynamics in the house is upside down. For those who love watching Bigg Boss, the house has attracted even more drama. In a latest promo that Voot released on its socia handle shows a fight between two ladies.

In the promo, Akshara Singh is seen fighting with Neha Bhasin. Akshara is not happy with Neha's habbit of spreading her clothes and her belongings in the bathroom. Akshara asks Neha to clean the clean the area which ignited a fight in the house. While Akshara is full-fired on Neha , Neha is taking her words very casually, she can also be seen hugging her connection Pratik Sehajpal in the middle of the fight.

Watch the promo here:

Akshara can be seen bringing 'Sanskriti and Sabhyatta' in to her verbal attack on Neha. In an interesting turn of events, this promo also highlights how the connection between Pratik and Akshara has changed. The friends then have now become foes as Pratik took Neha's side and got into fight with Akshara over Neha's issue.

Earlier, in Bigg Boss OTT Neha and Akshara sorted their misunderstandings and were friends for a while, but this fight has took their friendship to a new turn.

For the unversed, Nia Sharma entered Bigg Boss house in the mid-week as a wild card contestant. She was given the powers of Boss lady which she enjoyed in the house. In a recent task announced by Bigg Boss the contestants had to impress Nia by entertaining her. Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sahejpal, Akshara, Milind Gaba, Raqesh and Shamita took part in this task.

Posted By: Ashita Singh