New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of India's most controversial and most-watched reality show Bigg Boss OTT is all set to end today. The grand finale of the Bigg Boss OTT will start today evening at 7 pm on the VOOT app. Ever since the show was started, it grabbed huge attention from the audience with its high voltage drama and growing bonds. This year the show streamed live 24x7 footage of the contestants building extra pressure and consciousness on them. After the grand finale today, the show will be carry forwarded to TV as Bigg Boss 15 with some new contestants and will be hosted by Salman Khan.



Out of 13 contestants who entered the show at the beginning, only 5 have managed to survive till the finale day. Here's a list of all those five contestants who have emerged as the finalists of the show and are running for the trophy.



1. Shamita Shetty

2. Divya Agarwal

3. Raqesh Bapat

4. Nishant Bhat

5. Pratik Sehajpal



When and where will the Bigg Boss OTT finale begin?



The Bigg Boss OTT finale will go on air on Saturday (September 18) at 7 pm on the VOOT OTT platform. The makers have given a chance to the audience to vote for their favourite contestant to make them the winner of the show. The audience can vote through several platforms including the VOOT app and My Jio App.



If you want your favourite finalist to win the Bigg Boss OTT reality show then here's how you can vote for them. You can vote for the contestant through three ways -- the VOOT website, the VOOT app and My Jio App.



How to vote on the VOOT website?



Step 1: Go to the official website--voot.com



Step 2: Login into the website with the help of your login id and password



Step 3: Then you have to select Bigg Boss zone and then click on fun zone



Step 4: Now you have to click on the 'vote now' option



Step 5: Once you click on vote now, a list of finalists will appear in front of you -- select the contestant you want to vote for and enter submit



How to Vote on VOOT App?



Step 1: First download the VOOT app from Google or Apple play store



Step 2: Then login into the app with necessary details like -- email id, phone number, etc.



Step 3: Once you login into the app -- click on the Bigg Boss zone



Step 4: Now tap on vote now -- then select the contestant you want to vote



Step 5: Tap on Submit



Steps to vote on My Jio App:



Step 1: First download the My Jio App from Google or Apple play store



Step 2: Login into the app by entering necessary details like -- email id, phone number, etc



Step 3: Once you have login -- tap on Jio Engage



Step 4: Now tap on the 'vote now option' and select the contestant for whom you want to cast your vote



Step 5: Tap on Submit

