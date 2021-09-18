Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Divya Agarwal wins the show? Gauahar Khan tweets and congratulates her
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT grand finale is nearing its end however, Bigg Boss 14's Gauahar Khan has already announced the name of the winner on her Twitter handle.
Yes, Gauahar Khan took to her official social media account and congratulated Divya Agarwal for winning the show. She even went on to praise Shamita and Nishant for playing the game well.
Gauahar wrote, "Congratulations #DivyaAggarwal ! Winner takes it home ! well played #shamitashetty #nishantbhat ! #pratik see u in #bb15"
Ever since the show started, it grabbed huge attention from the audience with its fights, romance and drama. Be it Shamita Raqesh's connection or Neha and Akshara's angry brawls this year the show streamed live 24x7 footage of the contestants building extra pressure on them to entertain.
For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT is being hosted by Karan Johar and the grand finale is streaming on Voot app.
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal