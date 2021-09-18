Bigg Boss OTT grand Finale: Gauahar Khan also praised Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt for playing well. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT grand finale is nearing its end however, Bigg Boss 14's Gauahar Khan has already announced the name of the winner on her Twitter handle.

Yes, Gauahar Khan took to her official social media account and congratulated Divya Agarwal for winning the show. She even went on to praise Shamita and Nishant for playing the game well.

Gauahar wrote, "Congratulations #DivyaAggarwal ! Winner takes it home ! well played #shamitashetty #nishantbhat ! #pratik see u in #bb15"

Ever since the show started, it grabbed huge attention from the audience with its fights, romance and drama. Be it Shamita Raqesh's connection or Neha and Akshara's angry brawls this year the show streamed live 24x7 footage of the contestants building extra pressure on them to entertain.

Meanwhile, after the grand finale today, the show will be carry forwarded to TV as Bigg Boss 15 with some new contestants and will be hosted by Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT is being hosted by Karan Johar and the grand finale is streaming on Voot app.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal