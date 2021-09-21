New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT was one of the most popular and happening show of the year all thanks to the gossips, fights and affairs in the house. Although the show has ended but seems like the controversies have not. Yes, the celebrities who were in the house are now interacting with media and opening up about their experiences in the house.

Talking about the Bigg Boss OTT's theme, which was 'connections', one of the main attractions this time was Raqesh and Shamita's romance. However, seems like this didn't go down well with some people like Divya who called it "a reality show pairing". Yes, recently, the winner of the show Divya Agarwal spoke about Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's budding romance in the house after coming across that Shamita has questioned her relationship with Varun Sood.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spoke about her fallout with Shamita. She said, “She is talking about somebody out of this game show, who is in my family, and there is a difference between a reality show pairing and a real-life pairing. You are comparing your reality show pairing to a real-life connection? I think it was a very silly comment. Varun and I are very used to these kinds of comments and trolling. We have always said that time will tell. I invited her to my wedding anyway, I told her that when we get married, I will definitely call you."

Earlier, when Varun had entered the show to support Divya, he spoke to Shamita saying that she doesn't know him and should not pass judgments without having any information about things between him and Divya.

Bigg Boss OTT ended this Saturday where Divya emerged as a winner while Shamita was the second runner-up after Nishant Bhat.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal