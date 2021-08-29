Arshi Khan also shared her perspective about another contestant Zeeshan Khan. She called him illiterate and loud. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT has kickstarted and has started gaining attention not just from fans but also from former Bigg Boss contestants too. Yes, time and again people like Rakhi Sawant and many others keep sharing their opinions on current contestants. And recently, Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan has opened up about Karan Johar's show.

In an interview with IANS, she targetted actress Divya Agarwal saying that she doesn't know how to respect someone. Arshi said, "I feel Karan is fair enough as a host. Divya doesn't know how to respect someone. She thinks of herself as a queen of reality television shows. But that bubble thought of her will burst soon. If she goes ahead with the same attitude, she will be another Priyanka Jagga. No production or channel will work with her."

She further added, "Divya will degrade herself. She is just taking Karan as Vikas Gupta who was the host of her last show, ‘Ace of Space'. And this is her biggest mistake ever. The most irritating thing is that Divya brings in Salman Khan... She thinks Salman is asking Karan to troll her? She is such an irritating girl."

Arshi also shares her perspective about another contestant from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT' house, Zeeshan Khan.

"Zeeshan was so loud and illiterate. Just speaking fluent English doesn't make you literate. He had a physical fight with another contestant and now he wants to come out as a victim. Really, it is sad for him and those who are supporting him," Arshi says.

Bigg Boss OTT started on August 8 and airs on online streaming platform Voot.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal