New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is creating a heavy buzz on all social media platforms ever since it kick-started. The reality show, which is streaming on Voot, has turned out as one of the major sources of entertainment for all the viewers. After the dull Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the viewers were treated to a funfilled episode on Monday, wherein contestants celebrated Krishna Janmashtami 2021.

However, the fun didn't end here, rather it started when gorgeous Bollywood actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sunny Leone stepped inside the house. The actress made the contestants play some interesting and steamy games that enhanced the bonding of the connections.

Apart from all this, the most crucial part was the buzzer task and the nominations. The Bigg Boss announced the buzzer task wherein they were given the option to change their connection. However, once again, Divya Agarwal wasn't able to convince the boys of the house to form a connection with her, because of which, she got nominated.

Along with this, Bigg Boss also announced the nomination week with an interesting twist. After 21 days, contestants received a letter from their loved ones, however, there was a catch. Only one housemate from each connection will be saved and will get to read the letter, while the other partner will have to let go of the letter.

Nishant and Moose: She read the letter and is saved from the nominations while Nishant got nominated.

Millind and Akshara: Both decided to let go of the letter and got nominated for this week's elimination.

Shamita and Raqesh: The actress tore her letter in the wake to save her connection, Raqesh.

With this, we have got our nominated contestants, namely Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

