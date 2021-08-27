Divya Agrawal gets emotional as Zeeshan exits BB house. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk : Bigg Boss OTT is now getting more interesting day by day as it never disappoints us with a dull day. The drama in the house is never ending. After shocking ecivtion of Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal got emotional.

In a conversation with Akshara Singh, Divya was seen talking about her war of words with BB OTT Host Karan Johar on the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Divya was seen questioning his allegations and mentioning she cannot change herself because of Karan's criticism.

Divya said."“Karan Johar ne mere bare me boli h aisi baatein jiski wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna pad raha h. Fir mai kyu na chillaoon kyu na bolu, kaun kya bigad lega."

She further adds,"“I am an artist and I will continue to work, if not here then somewhere else.” She went on and justified her self that how her reaction to Karan's allegations.

Divya also stated, “Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho, to tumhare muh se nikla hua har shabd log sunte samajhte hain. Wo obviously tum jo bologe uspe bharosa karenge. To tum mere bare me aisa kaise bol sakte ho."

While Divya got emotional, the first evicted contestant of BB OTT, Urfi Javed has something else to say. Urfi blames Zeeshan for her eviction and is now relieved that Zeeshan is out of the house.

“I just want to say that karma makes you pay in this world only. Jaisi karni waisi bharni. Whatever he did to me, he got it back. Ab mere kaleje mein thandak padi hai," says Urfi.

For unversed, Zeeshan was Urfi's connection in the house but he dumped her and later chose Divya Agrawal as his connection. This resulted in getting Urfi nominated and eventually evicted. Urfi is not happy with Zeeshan till now and hates him for getting her evicted.

With Zeeshan out, dynamics in the house have been drastically changed. Although it has started another fire in the house. Its Bigg Boss and this is what happens there. Let's see what happens next in this house of Bigg Boss OTT.

Posted By: Ashita Singh