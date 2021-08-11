Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar's show Bigg Boss OTT has kick-started, and on the first day of the reality show, we saw a fierce fight between Divya Agarwal and Partik Sehajpal.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's show Bigg Boss OTT has kick-started, and on the first day of the reality show, we saw a fierce fight between Divya Agarwal and Partik Sehajpal. The two, who are said to share a warm bond, have turned foes as soon as they stepped into the show. Their reality show connecting came out, and now they are fighting at the drop of the hat.

In just two days, their fight has become so fierce they both ended up hurling abuses at each other. Pratik was seen abusing Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood, this didn't go down well with her, and in return, she abused the actor. As soon as this scene hit the OTT platform, Twitterati jumped in support of Pratik and started trolling the actress.

One of the users wrote, "The girl can call him s$$h•l€ But when #PratikSehejpal abuses Varun, she gets offended and start behaving as if he did a crime. The girl should be thankful that he didn’t abuse her but her guy. #BiggBossOTT"

The girl should be thankful that he didn’t abuse her but her guy. #BiggBossOTT — Pari (@SavageIndianGal) August 10, 2021

Another user wrote, "Oh what I’ve observed thus far, #ShamitaShetty & #DivyaAgarwal think VERY HIGHLY of themselves. Shamita, madam puri zindagi mein sharaara sharaara k siva kya kia h? Kis baat ka attitude? Divya acting like bas yehi bb season ki responsibility leke baithi h"

Divya acting like bas yehi bb season ki responsibility leke baithi h#BBOTT#BiggBossOTT — OoooThey (@Control_Udayy) August 10, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal is just disgusting. Abusing Someone again and again just Bcz you're a girl is new low. I'm damn sure she'll play women card in near future.#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — ・ (@BadasssPiyush) August 10, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal again fighting with #PratikSehajpal



This girl picks every lame reason to fight with Pratik. Here’s another one.

Pratik asked her to take the duty to clean vessels and she gets triggered. #BiggBossOTT — Pari (@SavageIndianGal) August 10, 2021

#BiggBossOTT #DivyaAgarwal Dis wrong decision .. #PratikSehajpal Was right.. But #PratikSehajpal is the leader of the house.. He is genuine.. All housmates are targetting him.. We With Pratik #BBOTT — Azaz Ahmed (@AzazAhmed1996) August 10, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal Get Out From Your Fantasy World..From Morning Till Night Uske Muh Pe Sirf #PratikSehajpal Ka Naam Rehta Hai..Seems Like She Is Pratik Fan.We Remember How Divya Won Ace Of Space Last Time.MTV India Zindabad 😂 #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT #Biggboss15 pic.twitter.com/9ygMVdk7Lx — Pratik Sehajpal Official FC (@PratikSehajpals) August 10, 2021



For unversed, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehjpal's relation dates back to their first show MTV Ace of Space Season 1, where they shared the bond of brother-sister. However, it seems this time the two are not going to be together and will fight against each other to be the top performer of Bigg Boss OTT.

Talking about BB OTT, the show also features Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty who has teamed up with Divya. The actress was also seen fighting with Pratik over the household chores.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv