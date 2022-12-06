Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged To Apurva Padgaonkar On Her 30th Birthday, Shares Pics From Her Dreamy Proposal

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star Divya Agarwal’s 30th birthday celebration couldn’t have ended on a better note. Taking to her social media account, Divya Agarwal announced that she is officially engaged to boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar, nearly 9 months after a public breakup with ‘Roadies’ fame Varun Sood.

Divya Agarwal celebrated her birthday with close friends on Monday, with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar in attendance. Her engineer-turned-businessman beau took her by surprise after proposing the reality TV show star for marriage.

Taking to her social media account, Divya Agarwal posted pictures from her dreamy proposal. In the caption of her Instagram account, the ‘Ace of Space’ star wrote, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha. PC:- @knottyaffair.in.” Take a look at the pictures:

Soon after Divya Agarwal posted the pictures, several friends from the industry took to the comments section of her post to react to the news. “Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!!! Oh my God, I'm just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!!” wrote Rakshanda Khan.

“Soooo happy for u both ajao dubai dubara party krte h,” wrote ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Shefali Bagga. Pavitra Punia, who recently got engaged to ‘Bigg Boss 14’ co-contestant Eijaz Khan, wrote, “Oh my godddddddddddd oh my goddddd oh my goddddddd. you guys. sooooooooo happyyyyy.”

Divya Agarwal’s engagement announcement comes nearly nine months after the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star announced her breakup with Varun Sood. The duo, who started dating sometime in 2018, dated for almost 4 years.

“Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!” wrote Divya Agarwal on her Instagram story to announce the news of her breakup with Varun Sood.