A video of Aly Goni is doing rounds on all social media platforms wherein Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was seen discussing about Sidharth Shukla's entry in Bigg Boss OTT.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT is soon going to hit the Voot OTT platform, and the craze among the fans have started mounting. The digital version of Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Karan Johar, is hitting the headlines every now and then. Apart from the contestant's list, there were reports that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill might enter the BB OTT as a guest to entertain the viewers.

Although makers have not confirmed, it seems the rumours are true. Recently, a video of Aly Goni is doing rounds on all social media platforms wherein Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is having a leisure time with newlywed couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. They all were seen enjoying food and desserts at a restaurant in Mumbai.

However, it was Jasmin and Disha's conversation that grabbed eyeballs. According to netizens, the duo was allegedly discussing about Bigg Boss 13 winner's entry in Karan Johar's show. Though the audio was a bit unclear, netizens could hear Disha asking hubby Rahul “Sidharth har season mein aaega kya?” To which, Rahul nods in Yess and Jasmin adds to it saying, “Jab tak Manisha rahegi”.

On hearing this, netizens were quite confused as to who is Manisha, however, later, some users pointed out that she is the Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment of Viacom18 and a close friend of Sidharth. As soon as netizens joined all the dots, they started trolling Jasmin for disrespecting Broken But Beautiful 3 actors.

After seeing an uproar on social media, Jasmin came out and issued a clarification. Shutting the trollers, she said, "Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear co-star”.

Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill✌️@sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 30, 2021

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin have worked together in the Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, also featuring Rashami Desai in lead.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv