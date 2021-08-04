Bigg Boss OTT: Like every year, we have compiled a confirmed list of celebs who will be locked in the BB house for almost 6 months. Check out below:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV's most controversial show, Bigg Boss, is just days away to make its digital debut as Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. The reality-based show will be hosted by Karan Johar for the 6 weeks before Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 15 premiers in September. As only a few days are left, fans are going berserk over the celebs entering the BB OTT house as contestants. Every now and then, we have been informing you on who is likley to enter the house.

Neha Bhasin

The popular singer has given many hits to the music industry, and now she is going to make a smashing entry in the BB house.

Anusha Dandekar

VJ, singer, host and actor, Anusha enjoy many feathers on her hat. She was lately in the news for her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, TV actor Karan Kundra after he allegedly cheated on her.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend, actor Pratik has been hitting the headlines since last year for entering the BB house. However, things didn't fall as planned. He has been part of reality shows such as Ace of Space and Love School 3.

Ridhima Pandit

The popular TV actress, who made her debut with Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, will be making an entry in the Karan Johar's show. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Karan Nath

He made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film Yeh Dil Aashiqana, recently made his comeback with the film Guns of Banaras.

Zeeshan Khan

Aka Bathrobe Guy hit the internet when he appeared at the airport in a bathrobe, and since then, he is fondly known as Bathrobe Khan by his Pavitra Rishta co-stars.

Divya Agarwal

Model, actor, dancer and reality show star, Divya, rules millions of hearts. She has been in the news ever since her breakup with Priyank Sharma.

Urfi Javed

TV actress who has been part of popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Puncch Beat 2, Meri Durga, etc, will be locked for 6 weeks in BB house.

Akshara Singh

TV actress Akshara, who moved to the Bhojpuri industry, was in the news for registering complaints against co-star Pawan for sending vulgar messages. The actress in her press conference revealed that she was in a relationship with Pawan that ended on ugly terms.

Pavitrhra Lakshmi

South actress, dancer and model, was in the news last year for her photos. She will also be entering the BB OTT house.

Manasvi Vashist

TV actor, who was seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, will be getting locked with other 11 contestants for 6 weeks.

Neha Malik

Actor, model and fashion blogger will be seen getting locked in Karan Johar's show for six weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT will hit the phone screens from August 8, 2021, on Voot.

