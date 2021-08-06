New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's hosted show Bigg Boss OTT is just two days away to hit the screens, and fans are excited to watch the digital version of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. As the day is nearing, BB makers are also leaving no stones unturned to keep the momentum high, and one by one, they are unveiling the names of contestants. So far, makers have revealed singer Neha Bhasin, actor Karan Nath and Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan as a confirmed contestants.

Now, the makers have unveiled another name of the contestant and she is none other than Bhojpuri industry's beauty Akshara Singh. In the promo released by the makers on the Voot Insta handle, we can see her making a dashing entry on stage, warning the co-contestants to beware.

"Vaise toh hum zabardasti ke romance ke liye jane chahte hai lekin agar ya zarrut pari na toh hum ko action bi barabar krna ata hai,” she was heard saying in the clip.

Here have a look at the video:

This season, Bigg Boss is first making an entry on the OTT platform, and after streaming for 6 weeks, it will shift to Colors TV, wherein Salman Khan will be hosting the show. Bigg Boss OTT will witness 12 contestants who will fight to get entry in the main show. The audience will get a special power under the "Janta Factor" and will be able to watch it 24X7 only on the Voot platform. Not just this, the show will also welcome commoners.

Meanwhile, contestants have already been quarantined and will go under the COVID-19 test on August 7, post which they will enter the house on August 8, 2021.

So buckle up your seatbelts and get ready to experience a rollercoaster ride full of emotions, drama and action.

