New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT which was premiered earlier this month is full of drama, fun, excitement and fights, just like the previous seasons of the reality TV show. The contestants in Bigg Boss OTT have left no stones unturned when it comes to making headlines. Every day the show takes new turns and the interest level doubles up. Recently on 9th day of the show, all the contestants were nominated for elimination.



The OTT platform Voot has released a promo over its Instagram page wherein Bigg Boss is nominating all the contestants of the show. The explosive events took place as a major number of contestants had blow-out fights and could not accomplish their tasks properly.



Recently, Bigg Boss gave 'Panchayat Task' to all the contestants. Being the 'boss man' and 'boss lady' of the house, Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat were the judges due to which they no longer were part of the task. In the 'Panchayat Task', all the contestants were paired up with another contestants wherein they had to tell who among them all seemed worthy of Bigg Boss and why, but the housemates could not complete this nomination task and leave the final decision to Bigg Boss.



This hassle resulted in the nomination of every contestant for elimination next week. At the same time, it is believed that in 'Sunday Ka Vaar', Bollywood's famous and veteran actress Rekha is going to get a big responsibility. If reports are to be believed, Rekha is doing voiceover for a new feature in the show named 'Tree of Fortune'.



Just after 5 weeks, the Bigg Boss OTT will change into Bigg Boss season 15 which then will be hosted by Salman Khan. It is believed that on the first day of 'Bigg Boss 15', Rekha will be given a special set of responsibilities to accomplish. According to the report, Rekha will introduce all the contestants of the show to Salman Khan through the 'Tree of Fortune' format. Meanwhile, she will also keep the negative and positive points of each contestant.



The contestants who are in the Bigg Boss house are Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehejpal, Akshara Singh, Milind Gabba, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen