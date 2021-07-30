Bigg Boss OTT: As we all know, Bigg Boss has all the flavours such as action, drama, ugly verbal spat, controversy, etc. However, this season it seems that BB makers are planning to add 'comedy' into the house.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT is hitting the headlines as the BB makers have unveiled the first look of the BB House. Soon after the pic was shared on Instagram, the ardent fans couldn't contain their excitement and shared it on all social media platforms. Now, as the day is nearing, the gossip mongers are conjecturing on who will be entering the KJo's house as contestants.

As we all know, Bigg Boss is the most controversial show which has all the flavours such as action, drama, ugly verbal spat, controversy, etc. However, this season it seems that BB makers are planning to add 'comedy' into the house. Yes, you read that right, earlier we informed you Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of the famous Hindi-sitcom based show Taarak Mehta Ka Oolath Chashma is likley to grace the show. However, as per the latest reports, she is not the only actor from the comedy genre to enter the house.

As per the reports doing rounds on all the portals, BB makers has approached Comedian Sunil Grover and TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali. Both the celebs are currently in talks with the makers, and if everything goes well then, they might enter the show. And with their entry, we are sure the house will become the 'Comedy House'.

So hold your seat belts tight and wait for the final confirmation by the Bigg Boss makers.

Meanwhile, Adhyayan Suman's girlfriend Maera Misshra has confirmed being approached by the BB makers, and if everything goes well then, she would be seen entering the Karan Johar's show. Talking to the Times Of India she said, "I have been offered 'Bigg Boss OTT' and I am in talks for that. However, nothing has been finalised. I have yet to sign on the dotted line”.

So far, we have informed you that Harshad Chopda, Divya Agarwal, Rhea Chakraborty and Riddhima Pandit, among others, are expected to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. (Click here to have a look at the tentative list of celebs entering Bigg Boss OTT)

Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Voot from August 8 and will be hosted by ace Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. The show will run for 6 weeks on the OTT platform before hitting the TV.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv