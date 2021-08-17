A new video has been shared by the Bigg Boss OTT platform Voot on its social media handle where one can see actress Riddhima Pandit shouting at Pratik Sehajpal. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As soon as contestants enter Bigg Boss house, within just a few days they begin fighting and getting into brawls. And Bigg Boss OTT is no different, here also, the housemates have started losing their cool right after being together for a few days.

Yes, recently 'Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth' fame Riddhima Pandit lost her patience on Pratik Sehajpal. You read that right! In the latest video shared by Bigg Boss OTT's streaming partner, Voot on its official social media handle frustrated Riddhima can be seen screaming on Pratik for troubling her.

She was shouting and saying that he doesn't let her speak and keep her side of the story in front of people. Check out the video to know more.

Take a look at Riddhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Riddhima who is otherwise seen as a very calm and composed person, started shouting at the top of her lungs for not being given a chance to speak against Pratik Sehajpal. While other housemates including Shamita Shetty Divya Agarwal, Rakesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin and more tried to calm her down, Pratik too started reacting on seeing her this way and the duo got into a fight.

Meanwhile, Riddhima later started crying after other contestants like Divya Agarwal, Rakesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin tried to calm her down. At the same time, this anger of Riddhima was not understood by netizens much and they started trolling and questioning her.

Many social media users said that Riddhima is overacting and Pratik Sehajpal is right in this matter. So guys, what are your thoughts on their fight? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal