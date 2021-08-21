Akshara and Zeeshan were seen shouting at each other while the other housemates were trying to calm the two down in the latest promo of the show. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The theme of 'Bigg Boss OTT' is ‘Stay Connected' because its important to find the right connection to take you ahead in the game. But this doesn't seem like the case inside the house as the fights, heated arguments and all the drama has begun already.

And the latest ones to get into an angry brawl were Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan. Yes, in the latest promo of the show which was shared by the streaming platform Voot on its Instagram handle, it was seen that Akshara and Zeeshan are shouting at each other while the other housemates are trying to calm them down.

Akshara can be heard accusing Zeeshan that he doesn't know how to speak to women, while Zeeshan answers back saying she lacks 'tameez'. Here's what the caption of the video said, "Akshara aur Zee ke beech main hua yudh... Aakhir kisko tameez sikhne ki zaroorat hai?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Isn't it crazy? After all it is called a high-voltage reality show for a reason.

Meanwhile, talking about the host Karan Johar, about 'connections', he said, "Connections are important in life. Also, I like playing cupid in others' lives. It's just that I'm getting paid this time!"

Wow looks like apart from hosting and being a mentor Karan Johar has other plans too! Now it will be super exciting to watch whether KJo manages to spark the connection between two people just like it happened with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT started airing on online platform Voot from August 8.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal